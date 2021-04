Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh

The 90 Day Fiancé couple announced in April 2021 that they tested positive for COVID-19 while living in India. “Thank you all for praying for us,” Singh wrote via Instagram. “Thank you all for hoping best for us and for wishing us good health and stay safe. Sorry to inform you all that we both are Covid positive.” He added that they’re both “doing okay” and “hoping to recover” as soon as possible.