Jessica Simpson

The Open Book author revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day she sat down to write her new essay, Take the Lead. “This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you,” Simpson wrote in March 2021 via Instagram. “I felt strong, resilient, and God-inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear.”