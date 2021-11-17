Jesy Nelson

The former Little Mix member revealed via her Instagram Story in November 2021 that she “sadly tested positive” for coronavirus after “feeling unwell” for several days. “I’m now self-isolating, following government guidelines,” she wrote, confirming that her appearance on the U.K.’s Hits Live radio show would be cancelled. “Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I’m so sorry I can no longer be there. I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all soon love you all so much.”