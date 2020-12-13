JoJo Siwa

“I did end up getting it, the big, dreaded COVID-19. It got through my whole family,” Siwa told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020, sharing that she was diagnosed after her brother, Jayden Siwa, and parents found out they were infected. “We had headaches, we were tired, we had shortness of breath, we had all the things. All my family actually lost their taste and smell, but all have it back. But I never did. … Everyone who gets this virus, it’s gonna affect them differently. We were all, like, three days apart.”