Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

The Bachelor Nation couple announced they had tested positive on December 24. “Jason and I had been trying to quarantine before seeing family. We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work. Negative tests 4 days in a row. The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day. Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves,” Bristowe wrote via Instagram. “We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us. Today, We are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, (as 2020 has taught us to overcome a lot), and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months, and months now. We will be ok!! Be safe and happy holidays!!”