Kanye West

The Yeezy designer’s wife, Kim Kardashian, disclosed his COVID-19 battle in Grazia USA on October 6. “Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” the businesswoman told the publication. “It was so scary and unknown.”

Kardashian also explained how she nursed West back to health, adding: “I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”