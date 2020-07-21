Karol G

The Colombian songstress kept her diagnosis on the low until coming forward to share her experience with COVID-19 during an Instagram Live with fans on July 13. “I didn’t want to make it public for various reasons,” she said at the time. “I didn’t want to make it public because my parents are far away. I didn’t want to worry anyone. My family and I are very close and do a lot of things together, and under different circumstances, they would most likely be here with me.” Though her battle with the novel coronavirus was challenging, her most recent test came back negative. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” she added. “It was very difficult, [and] painful, but I’m recuperating. … All I can [say] is, please take care of yourself. COVID-19 is real.”