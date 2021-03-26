Karolina Kurkova

The model recalled her coronavirus health scare during an interview with Babe by HATCH in March 2021. “At first, finding out I had COVID while pregnant was unnerving, especially as I didn’t know anybody who had it while they were pregnant,” she explained. “The first night I was a little scared but went into full-on mama-bear mode. I had to stay vital for everyone. I was pregnant with three guys quarantined in our apartment, and no help.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model noted that she cleaned and cooked every day, making fresh juices to “boost our immunity” all while being sick herself. “Fortunately, none of us had symptoms outside of being a little achy, but it was still intense. We did our best to make it fun [for the kids] and lived upside down for a while because I felt terrible for the kids,” she explained. “The sofa turned into a trampoline, and I had to let go of my love of organization! Now, as a bonus, it looks like the baby will have antibodies which is such a relief.”