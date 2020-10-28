Khloé Kardashian

During a dramatic teaser for the October 29 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Revenge Body host went into detail about her symptoms after revealing that she had tested positive for the novel virus earlier in the year. “Just found out that I do have corona,” Khloé said in the promo. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days. Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. … My chest would burn when I would cough.” Despite her harsh symptoms, the Good American cofounder was optimistic that “we’re all going to get through” the pandemic.