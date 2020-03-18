Kristofer Hivju

The Game of Thrones alum confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis via Instagram on March 17. “Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus,” he shared. “My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health — I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals.”