Lauren Alaina

The American Idol alum announced via social media on March 20, 2021, that she was canceling a concert after coming down with coronavirus. “I am so sad to say I will not be at the acoustic show in Lexington, Kentucky tonight,” she wrote in a statement. “I tested positive for COVID yesterday. I am quarantining and trying to get better! Please know I can’t wait to be back — when it is safe for all of us.” She ended her message by asking fans to “cheer me up” by sending her videos and photos from the concert, which also features Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning and Priscilla Block.