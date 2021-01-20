Liv Tyler

The actress opened up about her battle in an Instagram post on January 15. “Reunited with my loves … what a wild 2 weeks,” she captioned a pic of herself hugging her kids Sailor, 5, and Lula, 4, while wearing a mask. “I’m such a private and shy person and usually don’t share such things but this is a big one and I feel we all need to share our stories, to share information, to gather facts and awareness and mostly to know we are not alone in this.” Tyler tested positive on New Year’s Eve. “S–t, I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything I could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others,” she continued. “They sent me little messages and drawings under my door. Reminders of what’s on the other side. What to get better for.”