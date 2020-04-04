Marianne Faithfull

The singer and actress was admitted to a London hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, her rep said in a statement to Billboard on April 4, adding that she is “stable and responding to treatment.” Her longtime friend Penny Arcade wrote in a Facebook post that Faithfull’s ex-husband John Dunbar said that the “The Ballad of Lucy Jordan” singer “can barely speak.” Faithfull rose to fame in the 1960s with the song “As Tears Go By,” which was cowritten by her then-boyfriend Mick Jagger. She later battled heroin addiction and was homeless in the 1970s. “She has withstood and survived so much in her life – including being Marianne Faithful, that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy,” Penny Arcade wrote of the 73-year-old. “I spoke to her last week and she was hiding out from the virus but she has caregivers and someone brought in to her.”