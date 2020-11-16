Meghan King

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed her diagnosis on November 15. “I tested positive for Covid,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had to have been infected. I have been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday including when I went to dinner solo and stayed distant and wore a mask at Hayes’s soccer. My kids have been at their father’s but Hayes will quarantine due to brief (1 hour) proximity to me. I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum per CDC guidelines. My children will have to stay with my parents as they cannot stay at my house while I’m sick.”