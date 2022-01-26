Meghan McCain

The former View panelist revealed that she and her husband, Ben Domenech, tested positive for COVID in a January 2022 column for The Daily Mail. “I am still now, a few weeks out from testing positive, waking up feeling the aftereffects of a cold in my throat, getting fatigued easily, and unable to taste food or smell anything normally,” McCain, who was vaccinated, wrote. “Mercifully,” the TV personality added, their daughter, Liberty, did not get sick.

In addition to the symptoms, McCain explained that struggled with a “post-COVID depression” after learning she had tested positive. “The most sad and pessimistic moments that I have ever felt — since the initial months in lockdown — were after being diagnosed and sick these past weeks,” she wrote. “I am a pretty optimistic person by nature and this has been hard for me to shake both physically and emotionally.”