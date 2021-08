Melissa Joan Hart

“I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it’s bad,” the actress explained in an August 2021 Instagram video. “It’s weighing on my chest. It’s hard to breathe. One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I’m praying that the other ones are OK. … I’m just scared and sad and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders. I just wish I’d done better, so I’m asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids.”