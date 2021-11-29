Stars Who’ve Tested Positive for COVID-19

Michael Rooker

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor revealed on September 4 that he’d been battling coronavirus. “If y’all aint figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair,” the 65-year-old wrote in a Facebook post as he shared a negative test result. “And IN the middle of this epic battle I’ve come to the conclusion that there aint a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body. This is my personal opinion, definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level.”

The Walking Dead alum wrote that he “made the decision not to take any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements.”

“I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed,” he continued. “In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day. I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact. So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight… but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy [sic] my immune system. 1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination. End of story….. Rooker out……..”