Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

The Jersey Shore star revealed that he had to isolate away from his son, Romeo, and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, after testing positive for COVID-19 the day before Christmas Eve. “So much to be grateful for this year. Romeo’s 1st Christmas, my 6th soberversary and the love of friends & family,” he wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “Unfortunately I am not in any photos cause I am quarantining from testing positive from Covid yesterday. My symptoms are currently mild and I’m eating Christmas cookies in bed resting.”