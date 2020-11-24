Health Update

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

By
Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo coronavirus
 MJ Photos/Shutterstock
114
3 / 114
podcast
LTG_IB_ALL_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

Nev Schulman

The Catfish host revealed on November 17 that both he and his wife, Laura Perlogno, battled COVID-19 in March and have since made a “full recovery.” He detailed the experience on Instagram saying that “for over three weeks, my constant fatigue, headaches and difficulty breathing was awful and the stress of wondering if my symptoms would worsen was horrifying.” He added: “With all the fear, uncertainty, and unrest that has followed it’s been a roller coaster of emotions for all of us.”

Back to top