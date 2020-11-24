Nev Schulman

The Catfish host revealed on November 17 that both he and his wife, Laura Perlogno, battled COVID-19 in March and have since made a “full recovery.” He detailed the experience on Instagram saying that “for over three weeks, my constant fatigue, headaches and difficulty breathing was awful and the stress of wondering if my symptoms would worsen was horrifying.” He added: “With all the fear, uncertainty, and unrest that has followed it’s been a roller coaster of emotions for all of us.”