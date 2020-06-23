Novak Djokovic

The professional tennis player confirmed on June 23 that he tested positive for the novel virus after organizing an exhibition tournament in Europe. “Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were,” he wrote in a statement on his website. “I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”