Peter Thomas

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed on August 2 that he tested positive for COVID-19 after five previously negative tests. “People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time, and they want me to have the mask off and they want to hug on me because they say they like me,” Thomas said via an Instagram video, noting it was during one of the instances he thinks he got sick. “I take those pictures and every time I take those pictures I’m praying to god I don’t get these thing, but it caught up to me.”