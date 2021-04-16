Phillip Sweet

Sweet’s bandmates announced on April 15 that he contracted the virus and wouldn’t be joining Little Big Town at the 2021 ACM Awards.

“Well, Philly’s not feeling good. We might as well break the news, he’s got the COVID,” Jimi Westbrook revealed during an interview on Audacy. “He seems to be holding off the really bad stuff, just a little not feeling great.”

Karen Fairchild added, “Over the hump today, he’s hoping. … He is, unfortunately, so sad and missing out on this whole ACM week. But he’ll be back soon.”