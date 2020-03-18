Rachel Matthews

Matthews, who voiced Honeymaren in Disney’s Frozen 2, revealed on March 16 via her Instagram Stories that she had contracted the illness. “Hey guys, I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” the Happy Death Day actress wrote. “Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I’m feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some.”

The NYU alum also detailed a timeline of her symptoms, which included “sore throat, fatigue [and] headache” on day one and “mild fever (100.3), horrible body aches, chills, sharp pain in lungs, started a dry cough [and] no appetite” the following day.