Richard Schiff

The Good Doctor star revealed via Twitter on November 10 that he and his wife, Sheila Kelley, had both contracted the novel virus earlier that month. “On Election Day, I tested positive for Covid-19,” he wrote. “This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here.”