Rosie Perez

Perez contracted the coronavirus in December 2019, while filming HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant in Thailand. “We had two and a half more episodes to do. We got shut down in the middle of episode six. I had told everybody, ‘We’re going to get shut down,'” Perez told Uproxx in an interview in November 2020. “I had contracted COVID when we flew to Bangkok. And at that time, they were saying it’s a new respiratory tract infection. It’s a virus that’s going around. We don’t really know what it is and what it does, but it attacks the respiratory system first and then travels to other parts of your body.”

She also recalled telling her manager, “Don’t let me die in Bangkok,” and he responded by telling her how scared she was making him. “The head of the ICU says, ‘You should be scared, sir. This is serious. We’re going to have to put her in a separate room.’ Because it was new. [This] was in December,” Perez added. “I remember the doctor saying to me, ‘The mask that you have on, the mask that I have on, every time you go outside, every time you meet someone wear that mask — not just for you, but to protect them too.’ And I haven’t forgotten it. But anyway, we got shut down and it was tough because it was a good gig for a lot of hard-working people.”