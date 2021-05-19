Salma Hayek Describes Her Secret Near-Fatal Battle With COVID-19

Salma Hayek

The actress revealed in May 2021 that she was diagnosed in the early days of the pandemic and that she chose at the time to keep it a secret.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home,’” Hayek told Variety.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard star was isolated from her family for seven weeks in another room in their house and was even put on oxygen at one point. Hayek has since returned to work but explained that she still doesn’t have all her energy back.

“It was not a lot of time,” she said. “It was easy. It was the perfect job to just get back into it. I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired.”