Sarah Palin

Us confirmed in March 2021 that he former governor of Alaska tested positive for COVID alongside some of her family members, including her 12-year-old son Trig. She said in an Instagram Story that the “worst thing” about contracting the virus was, “When you’re not feeling well, don’t you still just want your mom?” Palin detailed her symptoms in a statement to People, revealing that she had “bizarre” feelings like loss of taste and smell, which made her assume “unmistakable COVID caught me” before she tested positive.

“I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there,” she said in the statement. “There are more viruses than there are stars in the sky, meaning we’ll never avoid every source of illness or danger … But please be vigilant, don’t be frightened, and I advise reprioritizing some personal time and resources to ensure as healthy a lifestyle as you can create so when viruses do hit, you have at least some armor to fight it.”