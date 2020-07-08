Shanna Moakler

The model shared her positive diagnosis with her Instagram followers on July 2, one day after getting her results back. “I’ve had different symptoms from fever, chills, coughing,” the former Playmate explained in her Instagram Story video, noting the doctors think she’s “around day 7.” Moakler revealed she cried when she found out she was positive for the virus. “It’s definitely very real,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I would stay home as much as possible. I would wear a mask at any point in time you have to leave the house. Continue to wash your hands and be diligent about protecting yourself.”