Health Update

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

By
Shannon Beador Tests Positive COVID-19 Alongside Her Daughters
Shannon Beador. Broadimage/Shutterstock
71
1 / 71
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Shannon Beador

On July 24, the Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed via Instagram that she and her three daughters contracted the virus. She shared the news by posting a photo of the bunch pre-pandemic. “Today, we are Covid positive times 4,” she wrote. “The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected. 🙏🏻❤️ .”

Back to top