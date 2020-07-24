Shannon Beador

On July 24, the Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed via Instagram that she and her three daughters contracted the virus. She shared the news by posting a photo of the bunch pre-pandemic. “Today, we are Covid positive times 4,” she wrote. “The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected. 🙏🏻❤️ .”