Shereé Whitfield

“I tested positive for COVID-19, so I’ve kind of really been at home self-quarantining for the past week and a half,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star told her fans via Instagram on July 14. She revealed that the illness is “no joke,” before noting that she’s feeling a lot better. “I have been out of it,” she said, explaining that she’ll check back in later to share what her symptoms have been. “Thank you guys and take care and be safe,” Whitfield concluded.