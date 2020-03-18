Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 13. In a preventive move, Justin planned to quarantine himself for two weeks.
"The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," a statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's office read, adding, "For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently."