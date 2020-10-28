Health Update

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Stephen Amell Reveals He Battled Coronavirus
Stephen Amell

The Arrow alum revealed on the October 27 episode of the “Inside of You” podcast that he contracted the coronavirus in the middle of production for his Starz show Heels. “When I got the positive test, for me it became, ‘Holy f–k. I just destroyed this show because I’m No. 1 on the call sheet, and I work every day more or less,’” he said. “I’m in my head going, ‘S–t, they’re going to have to shut down the production. We’re not yet done with the first block of two episodes. Did I just ruin this?’”

