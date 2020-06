Steven Avery

James Buting, who served as one of Avery’s defense attorneys, revealed on June 3 that the Making a Murderer star had the virus. “Steven Avery has tested positive for COVID-19, and is confined to his cell,” he tweeted. “But @SandyGreenman reports he only had short-lived symptoms & is in good spirits. 🙏🏼 for [a] speedy recovery and quick justice. #FreeStevenAvery.”