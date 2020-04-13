Sturgill Simpson

The country music singer revealed in April that he had tested positive for the virus in a lengthy post on Instagram. “Almost one month later on April 6th my wife and I were both tested after finally finding a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot,” he captioned a photo of himself in a mask “Yesterday on Friday April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19.”