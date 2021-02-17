Tiffany Thornton

After going “MIA for a week,” the Sonny With a Chance alum told her Instagram followers on February 14 that she had been hospitalized with COVID-19. “My week has consisted of lots of snot filled tissues, vitamin c, d and zinc, Tylenol for body aches, chills and fever, a z pack for extreme congestion, soup that I can’t taste and a vaporizer/humidifier as my only friend in the quarantined guest room I’ve been hanging out in,” she wrote via Instagram. “Not quite the way I wanted to spend my 35th birthday today but hey, I’m definitely feeling better today than the start of the week so I’ll take it. Happy Valentine’s Day my peeps!”