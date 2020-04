Todd Chrisley

The Chrisley Knows Best star announced on April 8 that he tested positive and battled the virus for three weeks. He also spent four and a half days in the hospital. “It has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” Chrisley said on his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, noting that he was still only “70 to 75 percent” better.