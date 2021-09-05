Tom Brady

The quarterback confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus in February 2021, shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade.

Brady confirmed the news during an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, which was published in September.

“And I think [COVID-19] going to be challenging this year,” he told the newspaper at the time. “I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.”