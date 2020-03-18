Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Hanks and Wilson confirmed their COVID-19 diagnosis on March 11. The Toy Story star’s illness resulted in the shutdown of pre-production on his upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. In an update on their condition, Hanks noted that the couple were “taking it one-day-at-a-time” and thanked Australian medical professionals for “taking such good care” of them.

Hanks’ rep confirmed to Us on March 16 that the married duo had been released from their Australian hospital and would be staying at a local rental home.

“Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs,” Hanks noted via Instagram on March 17. “Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx.”