Trey Songz

The “Bottoms Up” crooner revealed his coronavirus diagnosis via Instagram on October 5. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and, this time, unfortunately it came back positive,” Songz said in a video. “I will be taking it seriously, I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”