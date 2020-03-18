Utah Jazz Players

News of Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus broke on the same day Hanks and Wilson confirmed their diagnosis. Meanwhile, Gobert spoke out about his condition in a video posted to the NBA’s official Twitter.

“I’m going to start by saying thank you to all the people who have been supportive and all the positive energy, it really means a lot,” the athlete said. “As for myself I’ve been feeling better every single day, thanks to the healthcare people of Utah, Oklahoma City and all the people around me. As you already know, I just want to remind you to keep washing your hands, try to avoid touching your face and try to avoid making unnecessary contact with people. It’s all about protecting yourself and people around you.”

The day after Gobert’s diagnosis was confirmed, fellow Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus. “I’m asymptomatic. I don’t have any symptoms,” Mitchell said on Good Morning America on March 16. “I could walk down the street [and] if it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it. I think that’s the scariest part about this virus. You may seem fine, be fine. And you never know who you may be talking to, who they’re going home to.”