Von Miller
The Denver Broncos linebacker revealed on April 16 that he tested positive for the virus after his girlfriend told him that his asthma coughs didn't sound normal a few days ago. Miller told Colorado's 9News that he went to the team doctor and received his diagnosis earlier in the day. "I'm not sure what's going on but I tell ya what, I'm in good spirits. I'm still Von," the football player said, noting he's quarantined at home. "I'm not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that."