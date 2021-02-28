Health Update

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Witney Carson Reveals She Had COVID-19 When Son Leo Was Born
The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed on February 27, 2021, that she was battling coronavirus when she gave birth to her son, Leo, a month earlier. “So I’ve debated sharing this or not… but yes we did have Covid when Leo was born,” Carson replied to a fan on her Instagram Stories who asked if she had tested positive. “We gave it to my parents on Christmas Eve. They weren’t out of quarantine yet & had to meet their grandson for the first time through a window literally broke my heart into pieces,” she added along with crying emojis as she shared a video of the moment. 

