Witney Carson Reveals She Had COVID-19 When Son Leo Was Born

Witney Carson

The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed on February 27, 2021, that she was battling coronavirus when she gave birth to her son, Leo, a month earlier. “So I’ve debated sharing this or not… but yes we did have Covid when Leo was born,” Carson replied to a fan on her Instagram Stories who asked if she had tested positive. “We gave it to my parents on Christmas Eve. They weren’t out of quarantine yet & had to meet their grandson for the first time through a window literally broke my heart into pieces,” she added along with crying emojis as she shared a video of the moment.