YNW Melly

The “Mixed Personalities” rapper tested positive for COVID-19 while in a Florida jail, where he’s awaiting trial for his double murder case. The diagnosis was confirmed on the Florida native’s Instagram page on April 2.

“Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail,” the statement read. “He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please.”