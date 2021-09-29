Zac Brown

Brown tested positive for the coronavirus and subsequently announced his plans to put the Zac Brown Band’s “Comeback” tour on pause.

“Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” the country crooner explained via Instagram in September 2021. “I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so.”