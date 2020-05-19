Zoey Deutch

In an essay for Vulture on May 19, the Zombieland: Double Tap actress opened up about her monthlong battle with COVID-19. “I had the coronavirus early on, before the shutdown, and a group of my friends also got it,” she explained. “People keep asking me, ‘Where did you get it?’ and I wish I knew. I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known. I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they’re saying you’re supposed to. I’m okay now.”

Deutch also detailed her symptoms, adding: “I had a sore throat and felt totally delirious, like, I was losing my mind. It was different than the normal ‘me feeling like I’m losing my mind.’”