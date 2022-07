John Travolta

The Grease star met Kelly Preston in 1987 while working on The Experts. The couple, who tied the knot four years later, welcomed son Jett in 1992, daughter Ella in 2000 and son Benjamin in 2010. Jett died in January 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure and hitting his head.

In July 2020, Travolta announced that his wife passed away at age 57 following a two-year struggle with breast cancer.