Liam Neeson

Neeson and Natasha Richardson met in 1993 while working on Broadway’s Anna Christie. The duo sparked romance rumors following the Parent Trap star’s divorce from producer Robert Fox.

After their nuptials, Neeson and Richardson welcomed their son Micheál in 1995. Their son Daniel was born in 1996.

The British actress died after suffering a traumatic brain injury from a fall during a ski vacation in 2009. She was 45.