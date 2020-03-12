Stars Who Have Undergone Vocal Surgery: Adele, Julie Andrews and More

Christina Perri

Doctors found a cyst on Perri’s vocal cords in 2010 but she was unable to receive surgery until one year later. The “Jar of Hearts” singer told Grammy.com in 2014 that she started “doing all these warms ups and drinking these tears and these syrups and these sprays” during that year to maintain her voice. Perri added that the incident led her to be more careful about her vocal health.

“I almost lost it all so that is maybe why my appreciation for it is so large,” she said at the time. “I now do everything that I need to do to have the best voice I can that day.”