John Mayer

The “Your Body Is a Wonderland” crooner had two vocal cord surgeries — one in 2011 and another in 2012.

“Well, here I am. Silent for the next few months, no singing for probably six, but all signs point to this being the last step in getting to perform again. Back to notebooks and iPad to communicate for the time being. Zen living at its finest,” he posted an update to his Tumblr page after his second surgery.