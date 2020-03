Julie Andrews

The Sound of Music star had vocal surgery in 1997 to remove a cyst on her vocal cord. Shortly after, Andrews underwent a second surgery to remove non-cancerous nodules from her vocal cords that left her with permanent damage to her singing voice.

“When I woke up from an operation to remove a cyst on my vocal cord, my singing voice was gone,” she told AARP The Magazine in their October/November 2019 issue.“I went into a depression. It felt like I’d lost my identity.”